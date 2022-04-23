Health minister urges people to abide by health rules 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has urged the public to abide by the health guidelines as Covid-19 is on the rise again in many countries of the world.

He made the call while addressing an iftar mahfil hosted by the Manikganj district administration on Saturday (23 April) evening.

"We should not only keep ourselves well but also keep an eye on the poor of the country including neighbours," said the minister adding that the rich should extend their hand so that disadvantaged can celebrate Eid better.

He noted that the government has provided vaccines to 13 crore people in the country.

"The booster dose is also continuing for which the Covid situation in the country is under control even though infections have increased in the rest of the world," added Zahid Maleque.

Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Abdul Latif and Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan alongside heads of all government institutions of the district were present on the occasion.