Health minister hopes medical admission test paves way for honest, sound-minded future doctors

Health

UNB
09 February, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 12:08 am

Related News

Health minister hopes medical admission test paves way for honest, sound-minded future doctors

UNB
09 February, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 12:08 am
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen talks to journalists after inspecting examination centres at Tejgaon College and Dhaka University Arts Faculty on Friday (9 February). Photo: UNB
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen talks to journalists after inspecting examination centres at Tejgaon College and Dhaka University Arts Faculty on Friday (9 February). Photo: UNB

Doctors in the country must be honest and sound-minded, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said on Friday.

That is why he said maximum precautions were taken at all examination centres staging the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) admission tests for the 2023-24 academic year.

The health minister made these remarks while talking to journalists after inspecting examination centres at Tejgaon College and Dhaka University Arts Faculty this morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among others, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam, BMA president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Directorate General of Medical Education Director General Prof Dr Md Titu Miah were present at the time.

An electronic tracking device was put on every trunk carrying the question papers for this year's exam, through which the activities were monitored by the directorate.

No one, including the magistrate at each exam centre, was allowed to carry any electronic device in the examination hall. All medical coaching centres were declared shut one month before the exam. On the day before the exam, the state intelligence agency was deployed to prevent any opportunity to leak or spread questions, or even rumours regarding questions, on social networks like Facebook, Dr Sen informed.

"We have been as careful as possible in this year's medical entrance exam," added the technocrat minister, explaining the need for a clean process to produce the kind of doctors the country needs.

"I want to see honest and better doctors in our country. I remained honest throughout my whole life, I want each doctor of the next generation to serve the people with honesty and transparency," the health minister added.

The MBBS admission test for the academic year 2023-24 was held simultaneously at 44 venues of 19 examination centres of the country from 10am to 11am.

A total of 1,04,374 applicants competed for 11,675 seats in the country's medical colleges through the admission test.

Bangladesh

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Medical admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

10h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

16h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

2h | Videos
How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

4h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

1d | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

7h | Videos