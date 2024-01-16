Health minister expresses grief over Ayaan's death, says action against anyone found culpable

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has expressed grief over the death of five-year-old Ayaan, who passed away following full anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital.

"If anyone is found guilty of negligence in duty, they will be brought under the law. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter, but I have not received the probe report yet. More can be said once I get the report," the health minister said after receiving a memorandum from Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed at the secretariat at 12:30pm today (16 January).

Health DG Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said, "We are very saddened and shocked by Ayaan's death. We have formed an inquiry committee. The hospital has already been shut down. Such accidents are not desirable and professional negligence will not be accepted."

On 9 January, Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of the five-year-old.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.