Health minister declines to take blame for unused health budget

Health

TBS Report  
15 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:21 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the inability to spend the allotted budget for the health sector has nothing to do with the health ministry.  

"We have always been told that the health ministry is slow in implementing the budget. Most of our work is done by Public Works Department (PWD), which operates in a sluggish way. Since the department is not under our ministry, we can't do anything about it," he said while speaking at a discussion on the health budget for FY 2022-23 arranged by Health Reporters' Forum on Wednesday (15 June).  

Zahid Maleque noted that last year the works on setting up new medical colleges did not progress at all even after finalising the tender for three out of four colleges.

"In case of expenditure, we are required to go to finance ministry for releasing the orders. It takes a lot of time. We have a manpower crisis, we also lack skills," he added.  

Regarding the proposed budget, Zahid Maleque stated that the allocation for the health sector has increased less compared to the previous year.  

The health budget increased by 14% in fiscal 2021-22 while for this year the increase is around 12%.  

"We think the budget allocation for health should have been greater or at least equivalent to that of last year," said the minister.

