Health Minister cannot remember the price of Covid vaccines

Health

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Health Minister cannot remember the price of Covid vaccines

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:31 pm
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected

The Health Minister Zahid Maleque could not recall the prices of Covid vaccines although the government has procured 18 crore doses out of the total collected 30.50 crore doses so far.

The minister expressed his helplessness in remembering the vaccine prices at the parliament session on Sunday when Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu asked for the details on vaccines.  

The health minister earlier also had not disclosed the vaccine prices when he was asked at another parliament session on the ground of maintaining 'secrecy'.

"The government has collected 30.50 crore doses of Covid vaccines so far of which 26 crore doses have been administered. As many as 13 crore people have received the first dose while 12 crores got the second dose," he said, adding that about 1.5 crore people have received ongoing booster dose.  

He suggested that Mujibul Haque Chunnu send a notice to learn all the prices of vaccines and their sources.

BNP lawmaker Rumin Farhana asked why the health ministry could only have spent 41% of its total budget allocation for the FY2021-22. 

Responding to her question, Zahid Maleque said that they spent Tk9,000 crore of the development budget. The works were hampered due to the Covid outbreak at the beginning of the fiscal year that's why only 40% of the allocation was spent.

The minister, however, assured of spending 90% before the June closing and achieving the target as payment of some bills is still pending. 

Top News

health minister Zahid Maleque / Covid vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

6h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

10h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

54m | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

5h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

7h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%