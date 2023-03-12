Health minister calls for more emphasis on non-communicable disease prevention

Health

TBS Report 
12 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:42 pm

Health minister calls for more emphasis on non-communicable disease prevention

TBS Report 
12 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:42 pm
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Malik
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Malik

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday asked for attaching greater importance to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) saying that epidemiological transition in recent years has shifted the major causes of mortality and morbidity from communicable diseases to NCDs in the country. 

In Bangladesh, about 5,72,600 deaths were caused by NCDs in 2020, which were 67% of all deaths that year, said the health minister quoting the Health Bulletin 2020.

While speaking at the cover unveiling ceremony of the Health Bulletin at a city hotel as the chief guest yesterday, Minister Zahid Maleque also said, "Health bulletin means record. From this, we can understand our shortcomings, making it easy to understand which diseases we will give more importance to in the coming days. Non-communicable diseases are increasing, so, now it should be our priority to give importance to complex diseases such as cancer, and diabetes."

According to the Health Bulletin, among the NCDs, cardiovascular diseases have the highest (30%) mortality rate in Bangladesh. Then comes cancer with a 12% mortality rate, followed by chronic respiratory diseases at 10%, and diabetes at 3%. 

The health minister said that the government has planned on decentralising the country's medical sector and building hospitals in eight divisional cities. The capacity of the district hospitals is being increased, he added. 

Accidents are often happening in the country, and people are also dying due to fire, he mentioned, adding that burn units have become essential in divisional cities. 

There will be no shortage of manpower in the health sector in the future, he maintained.

"Our infrastructure has developed. There are good doctors and nurses as well. But there is a little lack of confidence among people. If we provide quality services to patients in a clean environment and give them time, then the patients will not go abroad for treatment," concluded the health minister.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

11h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

11h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

11h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

3h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

4h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

5h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 