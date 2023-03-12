Health minister calls for more emphasis on non-communicable disease prevention

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday asked for attaching greater importance to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) saying that epidemiological transition in recent years has shifted the major causes of mortality and morbidity from communicable diseases to NCDs in the country.

In Bangladesh, about 5,72,600 deaths were caused by NCDs in 2020, which were 67% of all deaths that year, said the health minister quoting the Health Bulletin 2020.

While speaking at the cover unveiling ceremony of the Health Bulletin at a city hotel as the chief guest yesterday, Minister Zahid Maleque also said, "Health bulletin means record. From this, we can understand our shortcomings, making it easy to understand which diseases we will give more importance to in the coming days. Non-communicable diseases are increasing, so, now it should be our priority to give importance to complex diseases such as cancer, and diabetes."

According to the Health Bulletin, among the NCDs, cardiovascular diseases have the highest (30%) mortality rate in Bangladesh. Then comes cancer with a 12% mortality rate, followed by chronic respiratory diseases at 10%, and diabetes at 3%.

The health minister said that the government has planned on decentralising the country's medical sector and building hospitals in eight divisional cities. The capacity of the district hospitals is being increased, he added.

Accidents are often happening in the country, and people are also dying due to fire, he mentioned, adding that burn units have become essential in divisional cities.

There will be no shortage of manpower in the health sector in the future, he maintained.

"Our infrastructure has developed. There are good doctors and nurses as well. But there is a little lack of confidence among people. If we provide quality services to patients in a clean environment and give them time, then the patients will not go abroad for treatment," concluded the health minister.