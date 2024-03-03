Health minister calls for DCs' support to shut down illegal health centres

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has urged cooperation from deputy commissioners (DC) in the ministry's ongoing drive to shut down illegal hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres.

"Some people are attempting to keep these illegal clinics and diagnostic centres operational through various deceptive means. The divisional commissioners and deputy collectors must monitor these activities and provide all possible assistance," the minister said while speaking as chief guest at the Deputy Commissioners' Conference in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium today (3 March).

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the meeting.

Speaking as a special guest, State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana said, "Everyone should pay more attention to the health sector. If we collaborate like a team to improve healthcare, we can eliminate existing issues."

At the conference, the Jhenaidah DC requested the appointment of a psychiatrist in government hospitals due to the high suicide rate in the district.

The health minister assured to take action in this regard.

Other issues discussed were shortage of manpower, which Health Ministry's Services Division Secretary Jahangir Alam, said would be dealt with in a month.

When the Khagrachari DC requested to introduce an online ticketing system to save patients' time in the hospital, the health minister directed them to take action.

The discussion included recommendations for recruitment in 17 trauma centres across the country.