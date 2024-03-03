Health minister calls for DCs' support to shut down illegal health centres

Health

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Health minister calls for DCs' support to shut down illegal health centres

At the conference, the Jhenaidah DC requested the appointment of a psychiatrist in government hospitals due to the high suicide rate in the district. 

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has urged cooperation from deputy commissioners (DC) in the ministry's ongoing drive to shut down illegal hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres.

"Some people are attempting to keep these illegal clinics and diagnostic centres operational through various deceptive means. The divisional commissioners and deputy collectors must monitor these activities and provide all possible assistance," the minister said while speaking as chief guest at the Deputy Commissioners' Conference in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium today (3 March).

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking as a special guest, State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana said, "Everyone should pay more attention to the health sector. If we collaborate like a team to improve healthcare, we can eliminate existing issues."

At the conference, the Jhenaidah DC requested the appointment of a psychiatrist in government hospitals due to the high suicide rate in the district. 

The health minister assured to take action in this regard. 

Other issues discussed were shortage of manpower, which Health Ministry's Services Division Secretary Jahangir Alam, said would be dealt with in a month.

When the Khagrachari DC requested to introduce an online ticketing system to save patients' time in the hospital, the health minister directed them to take action.

The discussion included recommendations for recruitment in 17 trauma centres across the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Bangladesh / Illegal hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

11h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

14h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

2d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Now | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

1h | Videos
Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

3h | Videos