Health force will be formed to ensure transparent treatment for the victims: Asif Mahmud

A new health force will be formed to maintain transparency and communication between students and hospitals, ensuring proper treatment for victims, announced Asif Mahmud at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) today (15 August)

"We will form a health force to maintain communication between the students and all the hospitals to be transparent regarding all the information and to ensure proper treatment for the victims," said Mahmud, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts to address the needs of those affected.