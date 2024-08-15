Health force will be formed to ensure transparent treatment for the victims: Asif Mahmud

Health

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 02:59 pm

Related News

Health force will be formed to ensure transparent treatment for the victims: Asif Mahmud

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 02:59 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A new health force will be formed to maintain transparency and communication between students and hospitals, ensuring proper treatment for victims, announced Asif Mahmud at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) today (15 August)

"We will form a health force to maintain communication between the students and all the hospitals to be transparent regarding all the information and to ensure proper treatment for the victims," said Mahmud, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts to address the needs of those affected.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

Asif Mahmud / health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

23h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

1h | Videos
Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

3h | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

3h | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

3h | Videos