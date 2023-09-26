Health directorate shuts down DPRC hospital

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has shut down the DPRC hospital in the capital's Shyamoli over allegations of irregularities.

The health directorate raided the institution on Tuesday (26 September) as part of its drive to close illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres across the country.

"The hospital's director Shafiullah Pradhan has been posing as a doctor and giving treatments without an MBBS degree and without the approval of BMDC, which is a serious crime," the directorate's Medical Officer Dr Salehin told The Business Standard.

The raid was conducted on the basis of the complaints of the patients who suffered due to treatment in the hospital, he added.