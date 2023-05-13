Health DG directs field officials on preparedness to tackle cyclone Mocha

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam in an emergency meeting with field health officials in the coastal areas of the country on Friday night gave directives in regard to cyclone preparedness ahead of Cyclone Mocha which is set to make its landfall in Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast by 6pm on Sunday (14 May).

The health DG has instructed to keep the control room operation going 24/7, while keeping in touch with the health department at all times and ensuring uninterrupted mobile communications.

During the virtual met with health officials of Chattogram, Khulna and Barisal divisions and directors of medical colleges, he also asked to keep the buffer stock of essential medicines ready.

Dr Khurshid, at the time, ordered DGHS officials to take all necessary steps to respond to any emergency call made by hospitals in coastal areas.

In the meeting, district health officials informed the DG about their preparation which includes the formation of medical teams, recruitment of additional manpower in emergency departments, adequate storage of emergency medicine, standby ambulances, separate wards in the medical college hospitals, and round-the-clock operation theatres.