Health DG directs field officials on preparedness to tackle cyclone Mocha

Health

TBS Report 
13 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Health DG directs field officials on preparedness to tackle cyclone Mocha

TBS Report 
13 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 04:38 pm
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam in an emergency meeting with field health officials in the coastal areas of the country on Friday night gave directives in regard to cyclone preparedness ahead of Cyclone Mocha which is set to make its landfall in Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast by 6pm on Sunday (14 May).

The health DG has instructed to keep the control room operation going 24/7, while keeping in touch with the health department at all times and ensuring uninterrupted mobile communications.

During the virtual met with health officials of Chattogram, Khulna and Barisal divisions and directors of medical colleges, he also asked to keep the buffer stock of essential medicines ready. 

Dr Khurshid, at the time, ordered DGHS officials to take all necessary steps to respond to any emergency call made by hospitals in coastal areas. 

In the meeting, district health officials informed the DG about their preparation which includes the formation of medical teams, recruitment of additional manpower in emergency departments, adequate storage of emergency medicine, standby ambulances, separate wards in the medical college hospitals, and round-the-clock operation theatres.

Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

2h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

3h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

43m | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

2h | TBS Stories
Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

5h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh