Health department appoints 90 doctors for central and district jails

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has appointed 90 doctors for the central and district jails of the country.

DGHS issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday (18 January).

Those who have been appointed have been ordered to join their news workplace within the next three days.

The concerned officers will have to hand over their duties within two working days of the issuance of the notification or they shall be deemed to have been relieved on the third day, DGHS said. 

DGHS also said that the doctors must take release letters from their current workplace before joining their new post.

