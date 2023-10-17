Hand, foot, mouth disease 'on the rise', docs advise against using antibiotics

Tasfic Hasan, a six-year-old boy from Lalbagh in Dhaka, experienced a mild fever on 4 October. On the same night, his two-year-old brother, Naif Mohammad, developed a fever. Two days later, both of them developed facial rashes and mouth sores.

Following their admission to Azimpur Maternity Hospital, it was determined that they were afflicted with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). After a week of having napa syrup and antihistamine medicine as advised by the doctor, they are cured.

In recent days, the cases of HFMD have been on the rise among children, health professionals say, as a rising number of parents are seen with kids infected with the disease at both hospitals outdoors and paediatric doctors' chambers.

While parents are understandably alarmed by their children's sudden illness, doctors advise them not to panic and not to use antibiotics for this viral disease.

The disease is a commonly diagnosed viral infection, often affecting young children. Symptoms include oral sores and rashes on the hands and feet, typically caused by coxsackievirus.

Tripty Hasan, the mother of Tasfic Hasan, shared her experience with The Business Standard (TBS).

"On the first day, my sons developed a mild fever, followed by rashes on their faces similar to chickenpox. They also had discomfort from sores inside their mouths, making it challenging for the elder son to eat. The younger one, however, faced even more difficulties, as he could only consume water."

She suspects her elder son contracted the disease either at school. Her sister-in-law's 8-month-old baby also contracted the illness, with severe mouth sores leading to weakness and the need for saline injections.

Additionally, two children in the adjacent flat were affected by the same illness.

Rebeka Monsur, a parent, noted on the Facebook page "Shishuder Dinlipi" (Children's Diary), "My daughter's HFMD was so severe that she couldn't take any medication. Her fever spiked to 104 degrees Celsius, necessitating hospitalisation. Fortunately, she has now recovered."

Many parents in the post mentioned that their children were also affected by the disease.

Professor Dr Manik Kumar Talukder, chairman of the Department of Paediatrics at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, informed TBS that this contagious disease has significantly increased.

The hospital authorities handle 5-6 cases daily at their medical practice, but hospitalisation is usually not required, making it a common outpatient condition.

He emphasised that there is no specific curative treatment for the disease. Napa syrup and antihistamine drugs are recommended. Patients can expect recovery in 7 to 10 days from symptom onset.

To prevent infection, Dr Manik Kumar advised parents to practise frequent hand-washing and avoid close contact with individuals having the disease.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, HFMD is common in children under five years, but anyone can get it. The illness is usually not severe, but it is highly contagious and can spread rapidly in schools and daycare centres.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, painful blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums, and inside the cheeks, along with a rash on the palms, soles, and sometimes buttocks.

Dr Iffat Ara Samsad, Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatrics at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, noted that this highly contagious disease has been observed in Bangladesh for the past 3 to 4 years. While it shares similarities with chickenpox, it is distinct.

She stressed the importance of consulting a doctor if symptoms develop and advised parents to refrain from sending children to school.