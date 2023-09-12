Half of Bangladeshi women suffer from anaemia during pregnancy: Study

Around 49.6% of Bangladeshi women suffer from anaemia during their pregnancy periods, a recent study has found.

Besides, about 28.9% of non-pregnant and non-lactating women of reproductive-age (15 to 49 years) suffer from anaemia, according to the study findings revealed at the National Conference on "Maternal and Adolescent Nutrition: Scaling-up Equitable Nutrition Services in Bangladesh" at a Dhaka hotel yesterday.

Professor Sameena Chowdhury, former president of Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh, presented the study, "Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022", at the conference organised by the National Nutrition Services, Directorate General of Health Services, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, with technical support from Unicef.

Prof Sameena said neo-natal mortality was 20 per 1,000 live births in Bangladesh, according to the study.

She said the percentage of women suffering from anaemia increased from 26.1% before the Covid-19 pandemic period to 28.9% after it. Besides, over half of women do not meet minimum dietary diversity.

During another presentation, "Global status for the nutrition of adolescent girls and women", Unicef Senior Nutrition Advisor Vilma Tyler said 170 million women are underweight while 610 million women are overweight across the world. Around 520 million women are affected by anaemia, which is 32.8% of the women across the globe.

Anaemia affects one in three women in low- or middle-income countries and one in five babies are born too small or thin, she added.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "If our food is not good, not balanced, then the disease will increase. It will affect our healthcare. Teenagers are our future. We should give them a balanced diet."

He added, "Bangladesh has made commendable progress towards achieving nutrition-related global and regional targets over the last decade. Stunted growth among children was significantly reduced from 31% in 2017-18 to 24% in 2022. We are on track to achieve the World Health Assembly Target by 2025."

Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, urged professionals from all levels of government as well as development partners' participation in improving the overall condition of nutrition in the country.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative in Bangladesh, said, "The economic benefits of investing in better nutrition for mothers and young girls have been extensively documented. Making core investments today will add to the productivity and well-being of future generations for decades to come.

"In contrast, the physical, emotional and intellectual impairment that comes with poor nutrition can mean a lifetime of suffering and a legacy of poverty for the next generation."

He also said, "Bangladesh has made remarkable progress towards achieving global health and nutrition goals. To sustain this progress, it is crucial to address shortfalls in maternal and adolescent nutrition services for those most in need."