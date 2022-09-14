Govt, UNHCR inaugurate new facilities in Noakhali sadar hospital

Health

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 02:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh government and UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, have inaugurated a newly expanded inpatient care facility, a renovated operation theatre and an emergency unit at Noakhali Sadar District Hospital.

On behalf of the governemnt, Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar, in the presence of the Hospital Superintendent Dr Helal Uddin, inaugurated the newly renovated facilities funded by UNHCR in coordination with hospital authorities.

These facilities are expected to enhance health care service delivery for Bangladeshis in Noakhali district as well as refugees referred from Bhasan Char, reads a press release.

UNHCR also donated 460 oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

"Noakhali District Hospital is doing its best to support the needs of Bangladeshis and refugees despite resource constraints. We appreciate UNHCR's excellent and dependable support to the hospital," said Dr Helal Uddin.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UNHCR has been committed to enhance access to health services for refugees and Bangladeshis hosting them. As part of these work, UNHCR and partners, in close coordination with the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Civil Surgeon Cox's Bazar and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) of Bangladesh, established and inaugurated the first mental health inpatient care unit in Nayapara on 4 September. Located in the refugee camps, this facility will provide mental health services for both refugees and Bangladeshis.

UNHCR  Senior Public Health Officer Dr Allen Maina said, "We are delighted to work with the government of Bangladesh and the Directorate General of Health Services to improve health care and enhance access for people of Cox's Bazar and Noakhali. The concerted effort by our partners, donors and the authorities makes it possible to ensure healthcare for all."

UNHCR has also recently renovated an outpatient and inpatient department in the health centre of Refugee Camp 4 in Cox's Bazar last week. All will provide 24/7 comprehensive primary health services including mental health and sexual and reproductive health care.

The extensive work to support access to health services was possible due to the generous funding by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Government and People of Japan.

