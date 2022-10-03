Govt to set up central oxygen service, blood banks in upazila hospitals: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government is planning to set up central oxygen service and blood banks at upazila-level hospitals to improve the quality of healthcare.

Additionally, 24-hour maternity services will also be introduced in upazila and district hospitals, he said following a meeting with health directorate officials in Cox's Bazar Monday (3 October).

He also noted that the government decided to run Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital at its own expense due to a lack of foreign funding sources.

"With over 12 lakh Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar, locals are being deprived of proper medical services. They are being treated with a limited number of doctors and manpower. Therefore, various international organisations are providing medical care to the local population of Cox's Bazar," said the minister.

Earlier in the afternoon, Zahid Maleque visited Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital and inspected various facilities including emergency department, women's ward and Sheikh Russel Children's Ward.

Later, he inaugurated an operation theatre established there.

Among others, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon Dr Mahbubur Rahman, and senior officials of the district health directorate were present on the occasion.