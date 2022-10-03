Govt to set up central oxygen service, blood banks in upazila hospitals: Health Minister

Health

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Govt to set up central oxygen service, blood banks in upazila hospitals: Health Minister

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 06:56 pm
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government is planning to set up central oxygen service and blood banks at upazila-level hospitals to improve the quality of healthcare.

Additionally, 24-hour maternity services will also be introduced in upazila and district hospitals, he said following a meeting with health directorate officials in Cox's Bazar Monday (3 October).

He also noted that the government decided to run Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital at its own expense due to a lack of foreign funding sources.

"With over 12 lakh Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar, locals are being deprived of proper medical services. They are being treated with a limited number of doctors and manpower. Therefore, various international organisations are providing medical care to the local population of Cox's Bazar," said the minister.

Earlier in the afternoon,  Zahid Maleque visited Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital and inspected various facilities including emergency department, women's ward and Sheikh Russel Children's Ward.

Later, he inaugurated an operation theatre established there.

Among others, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon Dr Mahbubur Rahman, and senior officials of the district health directorate were present on the occasion.

Top News

health minister Zahid Maleque / oxygen / blood bank / upazila

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

9h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets