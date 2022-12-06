Govt to roll out fourth dose of Covid vaccine from 20 Dec

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered countrywide starting 20 December, said Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

He disclosed the information at a press briefing regarding booster doses at the Health Services division's conference room on Tuesday.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir said, the fourth dose will be given experimentally in seven centers in the beginning.

The centers are - Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Secretariat Clinic, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Kurmitola General Hospital, Government Employee Hospital and Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital.

People can receive the fourth dose after four months of being inoculated with the third dose. SMS regarding the fourth dose will be sent out from vaccination centres.

People aged above 60 years, frontliners and pregnant women will receive the fourth dose initially.

Earlier, on Monday Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Citizens aged above 60 will get the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved it and people can get vaccinated during the ongoing seven-day campaign from any centre, the minister told reporters at the Secretariat.

So far, 14 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose while more than 12 crore people with the second dose and six crore with the booster dose against Covid-19 in Bangladesh.