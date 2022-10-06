Govt to fix private hospitals' service fees: Health minister

Health

UNB
06 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:34 pm

Govt to fix private hospitals' service fees: Health minister

UNB
06 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government will fix the treatment charges of private hospitals in the country and divide those into three categories based on their quality of treatment, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.

These private hospitals will be labelled as A, B and C category based on their quality of services, he said at a meeting on "fixing fees of private hospitals" at the secretariat.

He said five star hospitals in the private sector were also included in the process, he added.

The hospitals will not be allowed to provide treatment going beyond their category also based on the manpower and equipment capacity, he added.

"The government is emphasising on primary health care. However, instructions have been given to prevent the unplanned establishment of clinics and hospitals in villages in the name of primary treatment," he added.

Private hospitals should improve the quality of services, he said adding, "Only those hospitals will perform surgeries which have the capacities and adequate equipment."

"If the quality of health care is improved, people will not go abroad for treatment. Bangladesh is losing billions of dollars as many people area taking treatment abroad," he said.

Besides, the government is also taking a strict stance on closure of unregistered diagnostic centres, he added.

The rural doctors who do not have any academic certificates cannot continue practice.

"Many doctors in the rural areas prescribe antibiotics in all cases," said the minister.

