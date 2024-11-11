Govt finalises draft of National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy

The interim government has finalised the draft of National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) as the vector-borne disease continues infecting people in the country.

"The draft of National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030) has been finalised, which is awaiting final approval," said a progress report on the works of different ministries and division.

The chief adviser's press wing shared the document marking three months of the government.

The report revealed that 63,165 dengue cases were reported till 4 November 2024 and of them, 310 patients died. A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases were reported and 1,705 people died from dengue in 2023 (from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023).

About the government's measures taken to prevent dengue outbreak, the report said the government has allocated Tk1 crore to conduct an entomological survey on the dengue virus and a committee has already been formed to this end.

Dengue corners have been set up at all medical colleges and hospitals across the country, while necessary medicines and equipment were supplied to and dengue test facilities were established in the hospitals.

DNCC hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital have been declared as the dengue-dedicated ones.

As part of creating awareness on dengue infections, the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) platform was established, the report said.

To ensure the treatment of dengue patients, the supply of IV fluid (saline) has been ensured. At present, 4,21,800 litres of fluid have been stored. A total of 1,01,159 dengue test kits and 26,135 mosquito nets were distributed.

Directorate General of Health Services has developed a dengue tracker application.

Taka one crore has been allocated to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Mohakhali to carry out regular surveys in implementing the dengue prevention and control programmes.