Govt to bear medical expenses for those injured during quota reform movement

The government will bear the entire medical expenses of all those injured in the quota reform movement and are undergoing treatment in public hospitals.

For those who are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals, the government has requested those private hospitals to waive the fee or if that is not possible to keep the fee minimum, reads a notification published by the government on 15 August.

The Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare thanked the private hospitals who have already waived or reduced the fees.