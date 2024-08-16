Govt to bear medical expenses for those injured during quota reform movement

Health

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

Govt to bear medical expenses for those injured during quota reform movement

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 09:08 am
IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS
IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS

The government will bear the entire medical expenses of all those injured in the quota reform movement and are undergoing treatment in public hospitals. 

For those who are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals, the government has requested those private hospitals to waive the fee or if that is not possible to keep the fee minimum, reads a notification published by the government on 15 August.

The Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare thanked the private hospitals who have already waived or reduced the fees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Bangladesh / Top News

health / Quota reform movement / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

58m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

13h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

11h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

12h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

14h | Videos