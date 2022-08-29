Govt approves Drug Act-2022 to check substandard medicine: Health Minister

Health

BSS
29 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 09:42 pm

Govt approves Drug Act-2022 to check substandard medicine: Health Minister

BSS
29 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 09:42 pm
Govt approves Drug Act-2022 to check substandard medicine: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today said the government has approved Drug Act-2022 with a provision of ten years imprisonment and Taka 10 lakh fine aiming to check substandard medicine.

"The cabinet has in principle approved  Drug Act-2022 with a provision of rigorous punishment and Taka 10 lakh fine for  manufacturing, stockpiling and selling of fake medicine," he said.

The minister said this while responding to a query made by opposition lawmaker  Syed Abu Hossain Babla of Dhaka-4 at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban herewith Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The drug administration with the help of law enforcing agencies usually administer regular drive against the manufacturers of counterfeit drugs.

The drug administration in association with the Directorate of Health Services have taken various actions  during January 2021 to June 2022.

Under the initiatives,  3,136 cases filed through the mobile court, realized over Taka  3.66 crore as fines,104 cases filed in the magistrate courts,25 cases filed in drug courts and licenses have been cancelled of 53 fake drug manufacturers.

Meanwhile , the government has already conducted a country-wide drive against substandard private hospitals and shut down a total of 1700 private hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The government will conduct the drive regularly to bring discipline in the health sector, the minister told the parliament while responding to another supplementary query.

Bangladesh / Top News

Drug Act-2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

10h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

11h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank still uncomfortable with dollar rate

Bangladesh Bank still uncomfortable with dollar rate

1h | Videos
Pakistan floods bring more grief

Pakistan floods bring more grief

3h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

4h | Videos
Will the benefits of diesel tax reduction impact other sectors?

Will the benefits of diesel tax reduction impact other sectors?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily