Gopibagh train fire victims at burn institute critical: Samanta Lal

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:42 pm

The injured survivors of the deadly Benapole Express train fire, who are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS), are in critical condition.

"All eight injured passengers have burnt their respiratory tracts in the fire incident," Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, said at a press briefing today (6 January).

He noted that a patient named Asif Mohammad Khan had 8% burns on his body. Another person named Nafiz Alam suffered 5% burns. 

"The respiratory tracts of the remaining individuals, including these two, have suffered burns. We're closely monitoring everyone; all patients are in critical condition," he added.

Eight, including two children, currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

On Friday night, the Benapole Express train was "set on fire" in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad in Dhaka.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Earlier, on 19 December, four people including a child were killed after miscreants set fire to Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Expres in the capital's Tejgaon area. 

With the latest casualties, a total of eight people have died in train fires in the country since 28 October.

