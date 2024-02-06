Gonoshasthya unveils country’s first preventive oncology initiative

Highlights:

Offers screening, treatment and affordability

Breast cancer surgery at significantly lower cost

Paves the way for a specialised hospital with expanded services

Gonoshasthya Nagar Hospital marked a significant milestone in the fight against cancer with the inauguration of the country's first Preventive Oncology Department on Tuesday.

Preventive oncology focuses on key measures that can prevent cancer development and diagnose the disease at an early stage or delay the progression of the malignant process.

The department, established under the Gonoshasthya Samaj Vittik Cancer Hospital and Research Center project, aims to fulfil a long-held aspiration of the late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthya Kendra, an official said.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Gonoshasthya Nagar Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi, was presided over by Professor Altafunnesa, chairperson of the Gonoshasthya Kendra Charitable Trust.

Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Cancer Hospital Project Coordinator and Head of Preventive Oncology Department Professor Dr Md Habibullah Talukder Raskin delivered the keynote address.

"This department represents a pivotal moment in our fight against cancer. While Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury could not witness the fruition of his dream, we are committed to carrying it forward," said Raskin.

The department builds upon the existing daycare centre, offering chemotherapy services for both children and adults. It will encompass a comprehensive awareness program alongside accessible screening and treatment services.

Professor Raskin further elaborated on the department's future plans, stating, "We envision launching a multi-phase cancer hospital, with this department forming the cornerstone. We intend to commence large-scale awareness initiatives in the immediate future."

Addressing affordability concerns, he added, "Breast cancer surgery at our facility will be significantly less expensive than mid-tier clinics. Additionally, by 2024, we aim to establish the Gonoshasthya Cancer Home in Mirpur, offering outpatient services, screening facilities, and subsidised accommodation and food for long-distance patients. Transportation will also be provided to facilitate access to our other hospitals at minimal cost."

Emphasising the importance of prevention, Dr Lenin Chowdhury, a renowned preventive medicine specialist and chairman of Health and Hope Hospital, stated, "Many individuals succumb to the financial burden of cancer treatment. While expanding hospital access throughout the country is crucial, prioritising preventive measures remains paramount."