Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

The funding will also include support for researchers based in low- and middle-income countries, and the partners said they are on the lookout for private, philanthropic and public partners

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 11:00 am
A boy receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen November 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi//File Photo
A boy receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen November 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi//File Photo

Three of the biggest global health funders have joined forces for the first time in a $300 million partnership aimed at tackling the linked impacts of climate change, malnutrition, and infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the research partnership, focused particularly on finding affordable solutions for people in low and middle-income countries, in Denmark on Monday. 

Each will put $100 million into the three-year initiative. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A key aim is to "break down barriers between often isolated areas of research", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief executive officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. 

For example, COVID-19 showed that obesity can be a risk factor for the severity of some infectious diseases, while extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause food insecurity, leaving undernourished children even more vulnerable to killer diseases such as measles and cholera.  

The partners said advances in nutritional science and understanding the gut microbiome opened the door to understanding more about "the impact over- and under-nutrition have on all aspects of health and development".

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has a controlling interest in the drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), whose blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy has brought in billions for the foundation since its launch in 2021. 

The partners said the initiative was important given faltering global attention to health post-pandemic. Wellcome's chief executive, John-Arne Røttingen, also said it was about tackling "market failures" and signalling a global commitment to equitable access to medical advances.  

The funding will also include support for researchers based in low- and middle-income countries, and the partners said they are on the lookout for private, philanthropic and public partners.  

"The most effective solutions to pressing challenges often emerge from the very communities they affect," said Catherine Kyobutungi, executive director of the African Population and Health Research Center, a leading scientific research institution. 

Top News / World+Biz

Novo Nordisk Foundation / Wellcome / Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

2h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

45m | Videos
After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

2h | Videos
Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

4h | Videos