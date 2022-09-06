Global awareness required to avert future pandemics: Health minister 

The powerful countries of the world have to take coordinated action to deal with future pandemics and at the same time should play a stronger role in pushing forward health research, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister made the remarks on Monday, the first day of the five-day 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia, in Paro, Bhutan.

During the conference, Zahid Maleque highlighted the measures taken by Bangladesh to combat Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

A six-member Bangladesh delegation led by the minister is participating in the regional conference.

The other members of the team are – Health Services Division Additional Secretary Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, Deputy Secretary Khandkar Zakir Hossain, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Shahadat Khandkar, National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) Associate Professor Mekhala Sarkar, and DGHS Deputy Program Manager (planning) Dr Arafatur Rahman.

