Girls aged 10-14 to be vaccinated against cervical cancer in Sep

The government plans to give human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to girls aged 10-14 in order to prevent cervical cancer, starting from September, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced on Monday.

"Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group has endorsed the effectiveness of the single-dose human papillomavirus vaccine in preventing cervical cancer," he said during a press conference.

He further stated that the vaccination will be given free of charge and will begin in schools. The campaign will be gradually extended to cover all girls within the 10-14 age group.

Zahid Maleque said, "Currently, there are 23 lakh vaccine doses available, with the first phase starting in Dhaka and the second phase in Chattogram and Barishal. Subsequently, the campaign will expand to cover the entire country."

He also noted that the government is expecting to receive an additional 20 lakh vaccines in November and 12 lakh in December. 

Moreover, 42 lakh vaccines are scheduled to be available next year, followed by 23 lakh vaccines in 2025, provided by the World Health Organisation. 

Cervical cancer stands as the second deadliest form of cancer, causing female deaths in Bangladesh, affecting approximately 27,000 women annually, with 6,582 fatalities. 

The vaccination campaign aims to significantly reduce the incidence of death and infection related to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer / Bangladesh

Comments

