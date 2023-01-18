Gestational diabetes in pregnant women rising alarmingly: Survey

Gestational diabetes among pregnant women in Bangladesh has been rising, with 27% expecting mothers are now suffering from the disease mainly because of inadequate physical activity and unhealthy food habits, a survey has found.

The rate at which gestational diabetes among women is rising in Bangladesh is alarming compared to other countries, Professor Dr Robed Amin, line director of the Non-communicable Disease Control of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told a seminar titled "Diabetes in Pregnancy Task Force of Bangladesh Endocrine Society" on Wednesday at Dhaka Club.

The Non-communicable Disease Control and the Bangladesh Diabetic Association jointly conducted the survey on 6,500 women across the country in 2020.

Renowned endocrinologists and gynaecologists at a seminar yesterday said gestational diabetes not only complicates a woman's pregnancy, but also has far-reaching effects on the mother and the child's future health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, about 1% to 2% of pregnant women have type 1 or type 2 diabetes and about 6% to 9% of pregnant women develop gestational diabetes.

Diabetes in pregnancy varies by race and ethnicity. Asian and Hispanic women have higher rates of gestational diabetes and black and Hispanic women have higher rates of type 1 or type 2 diabetes during pregnancy.

It was informed in the seminar that if gestational diabetes is not properly diagnosed and treated, the uncontrolled diabetes of the mother can lead to convulsions and postpartum hemorrhage, which are the two main causes of maternal mortality.

If a mother's blood sugar is not controlled during early pregnancy, it can lead to miscarriage and birth defects of child, especially defects in the child's heart.

In the program, doctors said that if maternal mortality and the birth rate of the defective child are to reduce in the future, the pregnancy-time diabetes should be diagnosed and treated properly.

As insulin is an expensive drug, it is not possible for all mothers in Bangladesh to buy it. The government should provide insulin for those who cannot afford it.

It would ultimately benefit the government as maternal and child mortality rates will drop and defect-free children will be born.

Professor Dr Robed Amin said that the government has announced to provide free insulin to the poor and women suffering from gestational diabetes. For that, awareness and coordination among doctors are needed to get it.

In the speech of the chief guest, National Professor Dr Shahla Khatun emphasised on the effective and affordable treatment methods in the country and said that if gestational diabetes cannot be prevented and treated, the health of women and future generations will not be risk-free.

Experts say that most of the guidelines that exist in the world today talk about the use of insulin in the treatment of gestational diabetes.

Coordinator of the task force Dr Tanjina Hossain said, the task force is conducting research and collecting data on why and how gestational diabetes is increasing in Bangladesh, the risks, preparing guidelines for the treatment of gestational diabetes, training doctors and building public awareness.