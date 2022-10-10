A gentle reminder to stop and smell the roses

In these times of a fast-paced life, we forget to slow down and take a deep breath to remind ourselves that we deserve a little moment to ourselves; to stop and smell the roses. While trying to look away from the daily struggles or the cluttered thoughts that sit heavy on us, we forget that there exists a little something called "mental health".

To remind, promote, and raise awareness regarding mental health, World Mental Health Day is observed every year on 10 October across the globe. Let's take this day to remind ourselves about taking care of our mental well-being and making it into a habit.

Simply put, we all have minds that need to be cared for just like our bodies.

While some may think it's only your job to deal with it yourself when you're struggling with mental health issues, it is important to acknowledge that proper mental health care practice is for everyone living in this uncertain and often confusing world.

Mental health is more than the absence of a mental illness. It is linked to your overall health and quality of life.

Fortunately, discussions centring mental health are approached with more openness and transparency. While everyone goes about it differently, here are some plain and simple ways to take better care of your mental health.

Inhale, exhale

It is not unusual to feel overwhelmed with work, studies, family, chores, and so much else going on around us. Everything weighing you down can be suffocating.

Take a deep breath every now and then. And then another. Then another one.

Practicing a breathing exercise can help you exhale out the residues of the stress and toxicity of everyday life.

Take care of your body

They say your body is a temple and your mind – a garden. Well, your body definitely needs to be tended to in order for you to be a functioning human being. A sound body makes for a sound mind.

Eat your greens, have some fresh juice, cut down on junk foods, drink plenty of water, control the nagging sugar cravings, take necessary vitamins... rest.

We all know this, but what we do not know is how these small habits can have positive effects on our mental health as well.

Find a little 'me time'

Twenty-four hours seems like a short time for some of us who are trying to fit multiple plans into a single day. But it is more than necessary to find some time for yourself; to sit back and relax. Sing along with your favourite songs, dance away with the beats, read a chapter from that half-read novel, make a sandwich, jot down your thoughts; or just do nothing. It's your time to recharge and brave the hassles of the next day.

Connect, let it out

It's important to have strong, healthy relationships with others. Having good social support or someone close may help you feel loved and cared for. Sharing your feelings and letting emotions out can help you deal with all your woes a little better. Vent it out to your best friend, your significant other, or anyone who will listen.

Meditate, be mindful

Illustration: Collected

Meditation is an effective way to search for inner peace. Create the ambiance, set the mood, play soothing music at a low volume, light a scented candle and start meditating. Meditation is considered a type of mind-body complementary medicine. It can produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind. It is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

Mindfulness is also a method of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you are feeling and sensing in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. So, next time an autumn breeze brushes up against your face, close your eyes and feel it. Spread your arms wide open, and embrace the calmness.

Exercise

Choose an activity for at least 30 minutes daily; whether that's running, walking, yoga, dancing, cycling, or just stretching. Exercising releases chemicals called endorphins, which interact with the receptors in your brain that reduce your perception of pain. Endorphins also trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine, which is responsible for the feeling that follows a run or workout; it is often described as "euphoric."

SLEEP!

The importance of a good night's sleep cannot be stressed enough. There is a bidirectional relationship between sleep and mental health. While sleeping may improve your overall health and help with your neurological functions, sleep deprivation, on the other hand, often leads to various mental health problems.

Try to get a good night's sleep, get your sleep cycle in order, and get up early with a clear head.

Recognise the red flags

Sleeplessness, restlessness, anxiety, feelings of helplessness or hopelessness, guilt, extreme sadness, intolerance to loud noises, agitation and increased outbursts – these are some of the common indicators of mental distress. If these symptoms persist for a long stretch of time, you must consult with a mental health professional.

Seek professional help

The most important step toward better mental health… The stigma of seeking professional help only when a person exhibits severe symptoms of mental disorders is still quite prevalent. But seeking professional help as soon as you face any kind of distress or simply because you want to keep it in check is the best form of self-care. Reach out to a professional, know your mental state, and tend to its needs.

Give yourself permission to take a mental health day when you need it.