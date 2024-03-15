Gazipur cylinder blast claims first life among 32 injured

Solaiman Ali, 45, one of the 32 people who were critically injured in the Gazipur cylinder blast on Wednesday, passed away this morning (15 March).

He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

"Suffering from 95% burns and inhalation injuries, Solaiman Mollah, 45, passed away at 10:00am today at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery," confirmed Dr Ashraful Haque, assistant professor of the institute.

On Wednesday (13 March), a leaking gas cylinder exploded in Gazipur's Kaliakair, engulfing bystanders, including women and children, in flames.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Sheikh Hasina burn institute for emergency treatment.

A total of 30 individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute, of whom seven patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and one in high-dependency unit (HDUs).

What led to the blast

A family noticed their kitchen gas cylinder was leaking and wrapped it in a wet cloth, hoping to stop the leak. When that didn't work, they placed the cylinder in an alley next to the road.

The hissing sound from the leaking cylinder drew the attention of people nearby, including women and children, who approached out of curiosity.

Meanwhile, the street was bustling as many, including garment factory workers, were on their way home to break their fast just before sunset.

Unseen by those gathering, gas from the leaking cylinder was spreading through the air.

The catastrophe was set off when an attempt to light a stove in a nearby house ignited the gas, causing a fire that engulfed the bystanders and spread rapidly.