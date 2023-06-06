Gavi extends aid 3 more years for Bangladesh's immunisation programme

Health

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 05:59 pm

The Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (Gavi) has announced that it would continue funding the national immunisation programme till 2029 on request of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing. 

The programme aiming to improve public health by accelerating vaccination in Bangladesh was initially supposed to run till 2026. 

Parliamentarians thanked the Gavi board for extending the support at a meeting between BPFHW and the members of the Gavi Mission held at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad yesterday.

The members of parliament also expressed satisfaction over the increase in the cigarette prices in FY24 at the meeting where finance ministry officials were present. 

Member of Parliament Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, chairman of  the Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing, said, "Reasonable taxes and price hikes on tobacco would prevent around 1 million young people from taking up smoking and prevent around 1 million premature deaths. 

"It will also generate an additional revenue of Tk9,600 crore which is 30% more than the current revenue." 

Gavi's Senior Country Manager Nilgun Aydogan said, "We have been supporting Bangladesh since 2001. Our support Included coaching, technical support, and Covid-19 vaccines support. For Covid-19 vaccine we have provided $1 billion. 

"The HPV vaccine is going to start this year in Bangladesh.  The TCV and JE vaccines will also be introduced in the country. We really appreciate the parliamentarians for their advocacy support for the immunisation programme." 

Dr AFM Ruhal Haque, former health minister and an advisor to the Parliamentary Forum for Health, said, "Tobacco is a major threat to the country which harms both public health and economy. As the price of tobacco products increases, the consumption of tobacco products is expected to decrease. 

"If the amendments to the Tobacco Control Act are passed quickly, the way to protect the country's economy and public health will be smoother." 

Another adviser to the forum, ASM Feroze said, "Infant mortality and maternal mortality rates have decreased in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has a success story in immunisation. The partnership between the Government of Bangladesh and Gavi is very important for the immunisation programme."
 

