Funds allocated for govt hospitals to buy saline directly from market: DGHS

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:17 pm

The DGHS director mentioned that the government has an adequate supply of dengue testing kits

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Government hospitals are being allocated funds to buy saline directly from the local market to address the ongoing shortage due to rising dengue cases in the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

"The increased demand has resulted in the Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL) facing challenges in fulfilling the required saline supply for government hospitals. Therefore, government hospitals across the country have been authorised to directly purchase saline from local markets," said Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of World Breast Milk Week 2023 at Osmani Auditorium in the capital on Sunday, Khurshid Alam said, "All hospitals can purchase saline from their MSR (medical and surgical requisite) allocation. We have also waived the requirement to obtain EDCL's clearance to buy medicines manufactured by the company."

He further mentioned that the government has an adequate supply of dengue testing kits. 

"Dengue testing systems have been arranged at all hospitals across the country to prevent a shortage of kits," he added.

