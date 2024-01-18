A fresh look at risks for developing young-onset dementia

Typically, dementia tends to manifest in individuals aged 65 years and older, with occurrences of young-onset dementia, affecting those below 65, being relatively rare. However, a recent study published in December 2023 in JAMA Neurology has pinpointed 15 factors associated with an elevated risk of young-onset dementia.

Let's delve into the findings and, crucially, explore strategies to mitigate personal risks.

Are early dementia and young-onset dementia the same?

No. According to an article by Harvard Health, experts think of early dementia as the first stage in dementia. Mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia are forms of early dementia. So, someone age 50, 65, or 88 could have early dementia.

Young-onset dementia refers to the age at which dementia is diagnosed. A person has young-onset dementia if symptoms and diagnosis occur before age 65.

What has previous research shown?

A prior study conducted on men in Sweden identified certain risk factors associated with young-onset dementia. These include high blood pressure, stroke, depression, alcohol use disorder, vitamin D deficiency, drug use disorder, and overall cognitive function.

What to know about the new study

In the recent study, a team of researchers from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom utilized data from the UK Biobank, which tracks approximately half a million individuals in the United Kingdom. These participants, aged 37 to 73 years old, initially joined the project between 2006 and 2010. The majority (89%) identified as white, while the remaining 11% were categorized as "other." Among the participants, slightly over half (54%) were women.

For the analysis, individuals aged 65 or older and those with pre-existing dementia at the study's commencement were excluded, resulting in 356,052 participants. Over a span of approximately ten years, 485 participants developed young-onset dementia. The researchers conducted a comparative analysis between those who developed young-onset dementia and those who did not to discern potential risk factors.

What did the researchers learn about risks for young-onset dementia?

In reviewing the results, I think it is helpful to group the risk factors into several categories, and then to examine each of them. These risks may act on the brain directly or indirectly.

Eight factors that we know or strongly suspect cause dementia:

Genes: Carrying two apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 alleles is a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. The risk is thought to be caused by the APOE ε4 protein not clearing amyloid efficiently from the brain. This allows amyloid to accumulate and cause plaques, which starts the cascade to cell death and Alzheimer's disease.

Being diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD) has been associated with damage to several parts of the brain, including the frontal lobes, which leads to trouble with executive function and working memory. When combined with poor nutrition, AUD also harms small regions connected to the hippocampus that are critical for forming new memories.

Being socially isolated is a major risk factor for dementia. Although the exact mechanism is unknown, it may be because our brains evolved, in large part, for social interactions. Individuals with fewer social contacts have fewer social interactions, and simply don't use their brains enough to keep them healthy.

Not getting enough vitamin D can lead to more viral infections. A number of studies suggest that certain viral infections increase your risk of dementia.

Not hearing well increases your risk for dementia, as I discussed in a prior post. This is likely because of reduced brain stimulation and reduced social interactions. Using hearing aids lessens that risk.

Previously having had a stroke is a risk factor because strokes damage the brain directly, which can lead to vascular dementia.

Having heart disease is a major risk factor for strokes, which can then lead to vascular dementia.

Having diabetes if you're a man can lead to dementia in many different ways. Why only if you're a man? The researchers suggest that it is because middle-aged men are more likely to have a diabetes-related ministrokes than middle-aged women, which can, again, lead to vascular dementia.

Two factors that reduce cognitive reserve

Cognitive reserve can be described as our capacity to think, improvise, and problem-solve even as our brains change with age. These two risk factors make it more likely that dementia symptoms will show up at a younger age.

Having less formal education may affect your familiarity with the items on the pencil-and-paper cognitive tests that are used to diagnose dementia.

Having lower socioeconomic status may be related to lower-quality education.

Is every factor identified in the study a clear risk?

No, and here's why not: Sometimes research turns up apparent risk factors that might be due to reverse causation. It's possible, for example, that symptoms of impending dementia appear to be risk factors because they become noticeable before obvious dementia is diagnosed.

Lower handgrip strength is a sign of frailty, which is often associated with dementia.

No alcohol use is a risk factor because people may stop drinking when they develop memory loss (also known as the "healthy drinker effect" in dementia).

Depression is a risk factor because many people get sad when they have trouble remembering or when they are worried about having dementia.

What can you do to prevent young-onset dementia?

Taking these five steps can reduce your risk for developing dementia before age 65: