Free knee, hip joint replacement begins at Holy Family Hospital

Free artificial knee and hip joint replacement has started at Holy Family Medical College Hospital in the capital.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 100 distressed and helpless patients will be provided free artificial knee and hip joint replacement so that they can get back to normal life, said a press release today.

Assistant Professor and Orthopedic surgeon at Holy Family Medical College and Hospital Captain (Retd) Dr Sieful Islam (Sief) with some other physicians are conducting the surgery free of cost.

Dr Sief said that all the people, who have lost knee or hip joint and are unable to move, their knee or hip joint will be artificially replaced through surgery.

Mentioning that the country has given him a lot as a doctor and a son of a freedom fighter, he said he felt it was the right time to stand by the destitute and helpless people while the country is celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

He said the destitute, helpless and poor people whose knee or hip joint got damaged have appeared to be a burden for the family, society and the country.

"My goal is to help these people whose lives become stagnant in getting back mobility," he added.

The process of the free artificial knee and hip joint replacement has already started with the initiative of Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Major General (Retd.) ATM Abdul Wahhab on the basis of first-come, first-serve.

Dr Sabrina Ahmed, who was also involved with this campaign, said that normally these replacements require over Taka 3.50 lakh, of which Taka 1.5 lakh is spent for artificial knee or hip joint while Taka 1 lakh as surgeon fee and the remaining for hospital expenditure.

Dr Sief said that if he gets support, he wants to help not only 100 people but also 1000 people in future to get back them a normal life through this surgery free of charge.

He urged the affluent section of the society to come forward in this initiative to help the destitute people.