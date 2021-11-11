Free insulin to treat diabetes soon: Zahid Maleque

The government has undertaken an initiative to provide free insulin for the treatment of diabetes in the near future, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Most hospitals around the country already provide medicine and other treatments for diabetes free of charge, the minister said while addressing a round-table arranged by Bangladesh Diabetes Samity to discuss the various treatments of diabetes on Thursday.

The minister said at least 61% of the people in the country suffer from various health complications due to non-communicable diseases and diabetes is one of the commonest non-communicable diseases.

Citing a survey finding, he added that only 12% of the diabetes patients in the country have their diabetes under control.

"Most people with diabetes are not careful enough about the disease and a majority of the patients do not consider treatment necessary for one reason or another until it is too late," the minister said.

For the improved Covid-19 situation in the country, Zahid Maleque gave credit to the citizens for helping the government to keep the corona infections in the country under control.

He said Bangladesh has purchased some 21 crore doses of vaccines so far; of which, some 11 crores has reached the country already.

"We will receive four more crores of vaccine by November. So far, eight crore doses have been administered and four crore people have received both doses of the vaccine," the minister added.

Presenting the keynote at the discussion, Professor Robed Amin, Line Director of Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "Around half of the time, diabetes patients do not show any symptoms; so, it is becoming a silent killer."

Urging the government to bring more patients under the screening process, he said, "Only 21% of diabetes patients get self-care at home, even though Bangladesh already has modern treatments available to treat the disease."

He also said diabetes patients spend nearly 9% - 10% of their yearly income to treat the disease, but the government provides oral medicine to treat diabetes for free.

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said stressed on more trained health workers to increase the efficiency of diabetes screening.

Presided over by Bangladesh Diabetes Samity Chairman Professor AK Azad Khan, the roundtable was also attended by Director General of Medical Education of the DGHS Professor Dr AHM Enayet Hussain, among many others.

Acme launches digital healthcare app 'HealthAid'

Meanwhile, the Acme Laboratories Limited has launched a digital healthcare app, HealthAid, for diabetic patients at the Diabetes Summit 2021.

Everyone, including diabetic patients, can easily know the treatment and condition of the body with the help of the app. Moreover, anyone will be able to consult a doctor through video call using this app.

The Diabetic Association of Bangladesh organised a scientific seminar at the Diabetes Summit held at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Thursday, said a press statement.

At the event, Director of Birdem Academy Prof Md Farque Pathan said, "We have started raising awareness on the theme: Access to Diabetes Care. It is estimated that about 30% of the world's population suffers from diabetes due to unconsciousness. The number of patients in our country is very high. We have consulted with the government for the treatment of this disease at a low cost. At the same time, I hope all the pharmaceutical companies of the country will come forward with us."

Eminent speakers from the diabetes and endocrinology fields presented their insight on the latest updates on diabetes at the scientific seminar.

Diabetes and Endocrine Disease Specialist and also Ibrahim General Hospital Professor Emeritus Hajera Mahtab chaired the seminar while Bangladesh Diabetic Association President Md AK Azad Khan was present as the chief guest.