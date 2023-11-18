Free anti-hypertensive drugs at community clinics deemed crucial for marginalised communities

Health

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Free anti-hypertensive drugs at community clinics deemed crucial for marginalised communities

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:31 pm
Free anti-hypertensive drugs at community clinics deemed crucial for marginalised communities

 

Health – Bangladesh

TBS Report

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

A decision taken by the government to include hypertension medication in the drug list of community clinics with a view to protecting hypertensive population in Bangladesh is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring access to free anti-hypertensive medication for marginalised communities and controlling the rising prevalence of hypertension-related non-communicable diseases, said speakers at a workshop in Dhaka yesterday.

At the same time, necessary budget needs to be allocated to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the medicine at community clinics and upazila health complexes, they said.

These recommendations were highlighted at the virtual workshop titled "Hypertension Control in Bangladesh" organised for journalists by research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI). Twenty-nine journalists from Sylhet division working in print, electronic, and online media houses took part in the workshop.

It was informed at the workshop that one in every four adults in Bangladesh is suffering from hypertension. Ensuring availability of free hypertension medicines at community clinic level can be a cost-effective approach in this regard. The initiative of providing hypertension medicine from the community clinic initially began in Sylhet and the government recently took the initiative to expand it nationwide. 

Currently patients are given one month's medicine from the NCD corner of the Upazila Health Complexes. It was further informed at the workshop that it would be possible to save many lives and prevent heart attacks and strokes at a low cost if 2-3 months' medicine can be prescribed at a time along with ensuring the availability of hypertension medicines at community clinic.

The keynote presentation on hypertension control was delivered by Dr Shamim Jubayer, programme manager of Hypertension Control Programme, National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, and Sadia Galiba Prova, coordinator of Hypertension Control and Trans Fat Elimination Project, PROGGA. Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead of GHAI and ABM Zubair, Executive Director of PROGGA was present at the workshop as the discussant.

Bangladesh

community clinic / anti-hypertensive drugs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

43m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy