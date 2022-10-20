Four more dengue patients die in 24hrs: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:13 pm

Related News

Four more dengue patients die in 24hrs: DGHS

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:13 pm
Four more dengue patients die in 24hrs: DGHS

Four more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 110.

During this period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 537 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 359 outside it.

A total of 3,174 dengue patients, including 2,159 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has so far recorded 28,698 dengue cases and 25,414 recoveries this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

9h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

11h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

21h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

21h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1d | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities