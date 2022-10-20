Four more dengue patients die in 24hrs: DGHS

Four more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 110.

During this period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 537 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 359 outside it.

A total of 3,174 dengue patients, including 2,159 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has so far recorded 28,698 dengue cases and 25,414 recoveries this year.