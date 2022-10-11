Four more dengue patients die in 24hrs: DGHS

Four more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 74.

During this period, 677 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 41.

The dengue death toll in Barishal division remained unchanged at five.

Of the new patients, 462 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 215 outside it.

A total of 2,493 dengue patients, including 1,826 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has recorded 21,870 dengue cases and 19,303 recoveries so far.