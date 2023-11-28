Four dengue patients die, 959 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Four dengue patients died and 959 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1600-mark as the authorities recorded 1,610 dengue deaths between 1 January and 28 November this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, 201 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 959 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city, the DGHS said.

This year, 1,610 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year, the statement added.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 3,10,046 while 3,04,869 patients were released from different hospitals.