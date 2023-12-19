Foods you should eat to help fight inflammation

Inflammation is commonly associated with injuries or diseases, but it's essential to recognize the significant impact of diet on chronic inflammation.

This is partly due to the fact that the foods we consume have an impact on the types of bacteria present in our gut and the chemical byproducts they produce.

According to an article by Harvard Health, certain foods support the growth of bacteria that contribute to inflammation, while others foster the growth of bacteria that aid in its suppression.

Understanding which foods possess anti-inflammatory properties and which ones can potentially cause inflammation is crucial.

What are the foods that fight inflammation?

Fruits and vegetables: Most fruits and brightly colored vegetables naturally contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols. Polyphenols are potentially protective compounds found in plants. Studies have shown that polyphenols have multiple anti-inflammatory properties and may improve the function of cells that line blood vessels. Foods high in polyphenols include onions, turmeric, red grapes, cherries, and plums, as well as dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and collard greens.

Nuts and seeds: Studies have found that consuming nuts and seeds is associated with reduced markers of inflammation and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Some oils and fatty fish: Olive oil, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel offer healthy doses of omega-3 fatty acids, which have long been shown to reduce inflammation.

Coffee, cocoa and green tea: The polyphenols in coffee and the flavanols in cocoa are thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is also rich in both polyphenols and antioxidants.

Foods that can fuel inflammation

The foods that contribute to inflammation are the same ones generally considered bad for other aspects of health. These include:

Sugary sodas

Refined carbohydrates (like white bread and pasta)

Red meat and processed meats

Processed foods. Certain components or ingredients used in processed foods such as the emulsifiers added to ice cream, may have effects on inflammation.

Such foods are also likely to contribute to weight gain, which is itself a risk factor for inflammation.

The key to reducing inflammation with diet

Adopting an anti-inflammatory eating approach is most effectively achieved by prioritizing a well-rounded and healthy diet, rather than categorizing foods into distinct "good" or "bad" groups. In essence, a healthy diet emphasizes the consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils, while restricting the intake of foods rich in simple sugars (such as soda and candy), beverages containing high-fructose corn syrup (like juice drinks and sports drinks), and refined carbohydrates.