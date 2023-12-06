Focusing on six food groups may help prevent cardiovascular disease

The researchers also identified the specific daily or weekly servings associated with improved health outcomes

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Diets centred around plant-based principles, such as the Mediterranean and DASH diets, have been correlated with improved heart health. 

A study released online on July 6, 2023, by the European Heart Journal, indicates that maintaining adequate intake of six specific food groups prevalent in these diets is linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. 

According to an article by Harvard health, these six food categories include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and dairy products.

A study involving 245,000 individuals worldwide assessed a healthy diet score based on the frequency and quantity of consumption of foods from the six aforementioned categories. 

Over more than nine years, the findings revealed that individuals with the highest diet scores, indicating regular consumption of substantial amounts from these six categories, experienced fewer incidents of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, strokes, and mortality compared to those with lower scores. 

The researchers also identified the specific daily or weekly servings associated with improved health outcomes.

Average daily intake included

  • The study recommended consuming two to three servings each of fruits and vegetables. A serving is defined as equivalent to one apple or banana, 1 cup of leafy vegetables, or 1/2 cup of other vegetables
  • one serving of nuts in the diet, with a serving defined as 1 ounce
  • two servings of dairy products (a serving equals 1 cup of milk or yogurt)

Weekly intake included

  • three to four servings of legumes (a serving equals 1/2 cup beans or lentils)
  • two to three servings of fish (3 ounces per serving)

 

