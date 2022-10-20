Five steps to improve your bone health

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) requested people of all ages to take proactive action to improve their bone health and prevent osteoporosis to commemorate this year's World Osteoporosis Day on Thursday (20 October).

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that affects some 500 million people worldwide and is a major cause of pain, disability and loss of independence in older people. Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture.

Most people who suffer from osteoporosis do not know that their bones are gradually weakening, until they suffer a first fracture following a simple slip or a fall from a height, or sometimes even bending over to tie their shoes .

"A spine or hip fracture can be life changing. This is why early prevention of osteoporosis is so important. Although our bone density is largely determined by genetic factors, there are steps we can take to strengthen our bones and reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis and sustaining a fracture in the future," said IOF CEO Dr Philippe Halbout.

The IOF recommends a five-step approach to improving bone health and preventing osteoporosis -