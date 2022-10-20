Five steps to improve your bone health
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that affects some 500 million people worldwide and is a major cause of pain, disability and loss of independence in older people. Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture
The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) requested people of all ages to take proactive action to improve their bone health and prevent osteoporosis to commemorate this year's World Osteoporosis Day on Thursday (20 October).
Most people who suffer from osteoporosis do not know that their bones are gradually weakening, until they suffer a first fracture following a simple slip or a fall from a height, or sometimes even bending over to tie their shoes .
"A spine or hip fracture can be life changing. This is why early prevention of osteoporosis is so important. Although our bone density is largely determined by genetic factors, there are steps we can take to strengthen our bones and reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis and sustaining a fracture in the future," said IOF CEO Dr Philippe Halbout.
The IOF recommends a five-step approach to improving bone health and preventing osteoporosis -
- Eat a nutritious, balanced diet that includes enough calcium, protein, vitamin D, and important nutrients. Vitamin D is produced mainly by the body when the skin is exposed to the sun and is contained in a limited number of foods.
- Physical activity is absolutely essential for bone health. This is evident when one considers that bedridden adults can lose as much bone in a week as they would have lost in a year. The ideal is to do weight-bearing exercises and strengthen the muscles. This can range from jogging and strength training to low impact exercises like walking or using elastic resistance bands. Doing exercises that improve balance can help reduce the risk of falling. As a general rule, it is recommended to practice a minimum of 30 to 40 minutes of physical activity, two to three times a week. Anyone with osteoporosis should follow a targeted exercise program because it is
- Quit bone-damaging habits, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.
- Maintain a healthy body weight. Being underweight (generally a BMI of less than 19 kg/m 2 ) is a risk factor. Young people with eating disorders, as well as older people with reduced appetite, are particularly affected.
- It is essential to quickly know the personal risk factors. Bone fracture after the age of 50, height loss of more than 4 cm/1½ inch and a parental history of hip fracture...these are just some of the major risk factors that should be assessed. A DXA scan may be advised as a next step to help determine if you have osteoporosis and if treatment is needed.