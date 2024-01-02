Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases

Health

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases

The study proposes that a significant number of cancer cases in the United States could potentially be averted if people increase their exercise levels

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Getting active during the winter months could offer a compelling reason, as indicated by a study published online on 4 October 2021, in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

According to an article by Harvard Health, the study proposes that a significant number of cancer cases in the United States could potentially be averted if people increase their exercise levels. 

The research involved the assessment of self-reported physical activity among over half a million U.S. adults, along with adult cancer cases in each state and the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2016.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the findings, around 3% of annual cancer cases (approximately 46,000) might be linked to inactivity, defined as getting less than 300 minutes of exercise per week. 

Individuals engaging in higher levels of physical activity, especially those achieving at least 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity like brisk walking (equivalent to about 43 minutes per day), exhibited lower rates of cancers affecting the stomach, uterus, colon, esophagus, breast, and bladder.

It's important to note that this observational study doesn't establish a causal relationship between increased physical activity and a reduced risk of cancer. Nevertheless, existing strong evidence suggests that maintaining such activity levels is associated with lower risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, and potentially several common types of cancer.

 

Top News

Executive Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

3h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

13h | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

1h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

16h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

14h | Videos
Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

3h | Videos