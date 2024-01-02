Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases

Getting active during the winter months could offer a compelling reason, as indicated by a study published online on 4 October 2021, in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

According to an article by Harvard Health, the study proposes that a significant number of cancer cases in the United States could potentially be averted if people increase their exercise levels.

The research involved the assessment of self-reported physical activity among over half a million U.S. adults, along with adult cancer cases in each state and the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2016.

According to the findings, around 3% of annual cancer cases (approximately 46,000) might be linked to inactivity, defined as getting less than 300 minutes of exercise per week.

Individuals engaging in higher levels of physical activity, especially those achieving at least 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity like brisk walking (equivalent to about 43 minutes per day), exhibited lower rates of cancers affecting the stomach, uterus, colon, esophagus, breast, and bladder.

It's important to note that this observational study doesn't establish a causal relationship between increased physical activity and a reduced risk of cancer. Nevertheless, existing strong evidence suggests that maintaining such activity levels is associated with lower risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, and potentially several common types of cancer.