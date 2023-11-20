Five dengue patients die; 1,197 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

BSS
20 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Five dengue patients die; 1,197 hospitalised in 24 hours

BSS
20 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:43 pm
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Five more dengue patients died and 1,197 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

On 15 November, Bangladesh witnessed 24 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1500-mark as the authorities recorded 1,554 dengue deaths between 1 January and 20 November this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"During the period, 286 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,197 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS statement added.

This year, 1,554 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year, the statement said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 3,02,452.

This year, some 2,96,254 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.

Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

7h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

32m | TBS SPORTS
10 crores of spare parts are sold per day in Bangshal

10 crores of spare parts are sold per day in Bangshal

1h | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy