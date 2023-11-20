Five dengue patients die; 1,197 hospitalised in 24 hours

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Five more dengue patients died and 1,197 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

On 15 November, Bangladesh witnessed 24 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1500-mark as the authorities recorded 1,554 dengue deaths between 1 January and 20 November this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 286 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,197 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS statement added.

This year, 1,554 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year, the statement said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 3,02,452.

This year, some 2,96,254 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.