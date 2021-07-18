‘FitConnect’ first ever fitness lifestyle card launched 

GD Assist and Fithobo.com co-launched FItConnect, the first ever health and fitness lifestyle card of Bangladesh, on 15 July virtually.

This is the first time in Bangladesh that a health and fitness lifestyle card has been introduced for the health and fitness enthusiasts, said a press release.

It was launched through FB live where renowned and popular health and fitness influencers, including M Rafiqul Islam, Mr. Bangladesh, Misha Mahjabeen, Founder, Healthy Bengal & CEO, Dr Green and Ruslan Hossain, Fitness consultant, Owner of Ruslan's Studio and International Classic Physique Athlete where present.

The FItConnect card comes with tonnes of exciting features including free diet chart, attractive discounts in healthy diet restaurants, gym membership, purchase of fitness equipment, attractive discount in partner diagnostics and hospitals, free tele-video consultation, doctor's appointment etc.

It will also provide health and accidental coverage including hospitalization, doctors' consultancy fees etc. In a nutshell, FitConnect aims to provide 360-degree solutions to fitness and wellness-related needs.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, MD of GD Assist and Mominul Hoque, CEO of Fithobo.com, were also present during the online launching ceremony.

MD of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, said "FitConnect is a new milestone for GD Assist as a completely new array of customers will be served through this product. We are excited and hopeful that the fitness and wellness industry will embrace FitConnect and encourage us to go further."

CEO of Fithobo.com, Mominul Hoque said, "We, Fithobo.com, are delighted to be able to co-launch the Fit Connect card with GD Assist. This initiative will bring positive changes as well as encourage people to be fitness conscious."

The FitConnect card is now available for preorder with an Early Bird Offer from GD Assist's facebook page.

With the early bird offer, the FItConnect card worth Tk925 is now available at a discounted price of Tk555. Anyone interested to purchase the FItConnect card may place order through the FB page of GD Assist by sharing their details (name, contact number, email) and making the payment for preorder through bKash (01617666888).

The Early Bird offer for FitConnect card is valid till 31 July 2021 and 10% cash back offer on bKash payment is also available with the promotional offer. The first 100 customers of FitConnect card will also get a special goody bag along with the card.