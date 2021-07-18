‘FitConnect’ first ever fitness lifestyle card launched 

Health

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

‘FitConnect’ first ever fitness lifestyle card launched 

This is the first time in Bangladesh that a health and fitness lifestyle card has been introduced

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:18 pm
‘FitConnect’ first ever fitness lifestyle card launched 

GD Assist and Fithobo.com co-launched FItConnect, the first ever health and fitness lifestyle card of Bangladesh, on 15 July virtually.

This is the first time in Bangladesh that a health and fitness lifestyle card has been introduced for the health and fitness enthusiasts, said a press release.

It was launched through FB live where renowned and popular health and fitness influencers, including M Rafiqul Islam, Mr. Bangladesh, Misha Mahjabeen, Founder, Healthy Bengal & CEO, Dr Green and Ruslan Hossain, Fitness consultant, Owner of Ruslan's Studio and International Classic Physique Athlete where present.

The FItConnect card comes with tonnes of exciting features including free diet chart, attractive discounts in healthy diet restaurants, gym membership, purchase of fitness equipment, attractive discount in partner diagnostics and hospitals, free tele-video consultation, doctor's appointment etc. 

It will also provide health and accidental coverage including hospitalization, doctors' consultancy fees etc. In a nutshell, FitConnect aims to provide 360-degree solutions to fitness and wellness-related needs.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, MD of GD Assist and Mominul Hoque, CEO of Fithobo.com, were also present during the online launching ceremony.

MD of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, said "FitConnect is a new milestone for GD Assist as a completely new array of customers will be served through this product. We are excited and hopeful that the fitness and wellness industry will embrace FitConnect and encourage us to go further."

CEO of Fithobo.com, Mominul Hoque said, "We, Fithobo.com, are delighted to be able to co-launch the Fit Connect card with GD Assist. This initiative will bring positive changes as well as encourage people to be fitness conscious."

The FitConnect card is now available for preorder with an Early Bird Offer from GD Assist's facebook page. 

With the early bird offer, the FItConnect card worth Tk925 is now available at a discounted price of Tk555. Anyone interested to purchase the FItConnect card may place order through the FB page of GD Assist by sharing their details (name, contact number, email) and making the payment for preorder through bKash (01617666888). 

The Early Bird offer for FitConnect card is valid till 31 July 2021 and 10% cash back offer on bKash payment is also available with the promotional offer. The first 100 customers of FitConnect card will also get a special goody bag along with the card.

Bangladesh

FitConnect / fitness lifestyle card / GD Assist Ltd / Fithobo.com

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners