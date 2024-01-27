First task is to improve healthcare at grassroots level: Health minister

In order to improve the healthcare system of the country, special emphasis should be placed at the grassroots level, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (27 January).

"Therefore, improving the healthcare system at the grassroots level will be my first task," he said during a visit to Chattogram Medical College Hospital and Chattogram Medical University this afternoon.

Regarding sending doctors to grassroots hospitals, the minister said, "We will be working to send doctors to the grassroots and keep them there, but at the same time we have to keep in mind the security of the doctors.

"A girl was attacked at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute recently. The upazila health complex in Sylhet's Jaintapur also came under attack a few days ago. We have to think about these things too."

Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, Directorate General of Health Services Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, and officials of Chattogram Medical College Hospital and Chattogram Medical University accompanied the health minister during his visit.