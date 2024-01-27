First task is to improve healthcare at grassroots level: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 09:08 pm

Related News

First task is to improve healthcare at grassroots level: Health minister

While he will work to send doctors to grassroots, he also stressed the need to ensure their security

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 09:08 pm
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen talks to reporters at Chattogram today (27 January). Photo: BSS
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen talks to reporters at Chattogram today (27 January). Photo: BSS

In order to improve the healthcare system of the country, special emphasis should be placed at the grassroots level, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (27 January).

"Therefore, improving the healthcare system at the grassroots level will be my first task," he said during a visit to Chattogram Medical College Hospital and Chattogram Medical University this afternoon.

Regarding sending doctors to grassroots hospitals, the minister said, "We will be working to send doctors to the grassroots and keep them there, but at the same time we have to keep in mind the security of the doctors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A girl was attacked at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute recently. The upazila health complex in Sylhet's Jaintapur also came under attack a few days ago. We have to think about these things too." 

Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, Directorate General of Health Services Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, and officials of Chattogram Medical College Hospital and Chattogram Medical University accompanied the health minister during his visit.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

8h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

18m | Videos