First case of BMT for Lymphoma in Chattogram's Evercare Hospital

Health

Press Release
27 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

First case of BMT for Lymphoma in Chattogram's Evercare Hospital

Press Release
27 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
First case of BMT for Lymphoma in Chattogram&#039;s Evercare Hospital

Evercare Hospital Chattogram performed an autologous Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) to a Lymphoma patient for the first time in the port city.

The procedure was done on a 49-year-old male patient with T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team, marking a significant milestone in the medical sector of Chattogram, said a press release.

After 12-days of hospital stay, the patient was discharged in a stable condition and the patient, along with his family, conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to all involved.

Expressing his elation, Samir Singh, chief operating officer of Evercare Hospital Chattogram, stated, "Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) has achieved a remarkable feat in the medical landscape of Chattogram. Witnessing such a positive transformation in the patient's physical health post-treatment has truly overwhelmed us. I firmly believe that the dedication and expertise of Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team played a pivotal role in achieving this success."

Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, senior consultant and coordinator of Hematology and BMT Center at Evercare Hospital, said, "Lymphoma, a common blood cancer, necessitates bone marrow transplant in approximately 40 percent of patients. Evercare Hospital Chattogram initiated Bone Marrow Transplants in January, and since then, it has proved to be a revolutionary process in cancer treatment. The procedure involves harvesting stem cells from the patient's body, administering high-dose chemotherapy, and subsequently transplanting the harvested stem cells. Moreover, we are excited to announce that Allogeneic BMT will commence in Chattogram very soon."

Evercare Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

6h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

8h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

3h | TBS Career
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

1d | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price