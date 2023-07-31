Find your personalised weight-loss strategy

Many individuals struggle to shed those stubborn extra pounds despite trying various diets and regular exercise. The key to successful weight loss lies in discovering the strategies that best suit you, as there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

"Everything works for some people, but no treatment is equally effective for everyone," says Dr Lee Kaplan, director of the Obesity, Metabolism and Nutrition Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"No method is fundamentally better than any other. The key is finding out which therapy is best for you, and that takes trial and error," he added.

A newsletter from Harvard Medical School suggests diet and exercise as the primary options to consider.

There is no shortage of diets to try: low-calorie, low-carb, fill-up-first-with-bulky-foods, and weight-loss plans with prepackaged foods.

"A diet low in saturated fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids and with limited salt intake can substantially reduce cardiovascular risk. However, no single facet of this diet will reliably cause weight loss," Dr Kaplan said explaining that further work is necessary.

Exercise helps burn calories. "Everyone should exercise regularly, not necessarily to lose weight, but because it's good for the heart, regardless of your weight," Dr Kaplan added.

Even if you don't reach your ideal weight-loss goal, you want to succeed in living a heart-healthy lifestyle. And that means being physically active, even if you don't shed a pound or lose an inch.

Getting more sleep and lowering your stress level with biofeedback or meditation may be helpful. If you are easily discouraged, studies suggest that a support program may increase your chance of success. Options include phone, Internet, or group support, and in-person coaching.

For some people, hunger-suppressing medications or weight-loss surgery can help them lose a significant amount of weight and keep it off.

"Try what feels good, don't despair, and don't give up. Until we get better at understanding who has what kind of obesity, it's just a matter of finding what works best for you," Dr Kaplan said.