Find your personalised weight-loss strategy

Health

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

Find your personalised weight-loss strategy

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 02:27 pm
Weight loss should be handled strategically. Photo: Collected
Weight loss should be handled strategically. Photo: Collected

Many individuals struggle to shed those stubborn extra pounds despite trying various diets and regular exercise. The key to successful weight loss lies in discovering the strategies that best suit you, as there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

"Everything works for some people, but no treatment is equally effective for everyone," says Dr Lee Kaplan, director of the Obesity, Metabolism and Nutrition Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"No method is fundamentally better than any other. The key is finding out which therapy is best for you, and that takes trial and error," he added.

A newsletter from Harvard Medical School suggests diet and exercise as the primary options to consider.

There is no shortage of diets to try: low-calorie, low-carb, fill-up-first-with-bulky-foods, and weight-loss plans with prepackaged foods.

 "A diet low in saturated fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids and with limited salt intake can substantially reduce cardiovascular risk. However, no single facet of this diet will reliably cause weight loss," Dr Kaplan said explaining that further work is necessary.

Exercise helps burn calories. "Everyone should exercise regularly, not necessarily to lose weight, but because it's good for the heart, regardless of your weight," Dr Kaplan added.

Even if you don't reach your ideal weight-loss goal, you want to succeed in living a heart-healthy lifestyle. And that means being physically active, even if you don't shed a pound or lose an inch.

Getting more sleep and lowering your stress level with biofeedback or meditation may be helpful. If you are easily discouraged, studies suggest that a support program may increase your chance of success. Options include phone, Internet, or group support, and in-person coaching.

For some people, hunger-suppressing medications or weight-loss surgery can help them lose a significant amount of weight and keep it off.

"Try what feels good, don't despair, and don't give up. Until we get better at understanding who has what kind of obesity, it's just a matter of finding what works best for you," Dr Kaplan said.

Top News

Executive Fitness / weight loss / overweight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

5h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

23h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

28m | TBS World
What would happen if there was no moon?

What would happen if there was no moon?

2h | TBS Durbin
First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

4h | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon