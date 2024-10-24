Final phase of nationwide HPV vaccination campaign launched in Bangladesh

Cervical cancer claims the lives of about 5,000 women every year in Bangladesh, but studies show an almost 90% reduction in cases among girls who received the HPV vaccine. Photo: Courtesy

The Interim Government of Bangladesh has launched the final phase of its nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, aiming to vaccinate over 6.2 million girls aged 10-14 against cervical cancer.

The campaign, supported by Gavi, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO), will cover seven divisions: Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur, according to a press release.

Building on the success of the first phase, which vaccinated 1.5 million girls in Dhaka Division in October 2023, this final phase will run for a month. Senior Secretary of the Health Service Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, M A Akmall Hossain Azad, highlighted the significance of the campaign in addressing cervical cancer, which is responsible for the second-highest cancer-related deaths among women in Bangladesh.

"From today, HPV vaccines will be provided free of cost in the remaining seven divisions to vaccinate girls studying in class five to nine and girls aged 10-14 years who are out of educational institutions. A single dose of HPV vaccine will prevent cervical cancer, protect women's health, and help build a healthy nation," said Azad.

The vaccines, procured with Gavi's support, will be available at educational institutions and designated vaccination centers. Girls can register for vaccination through the "VaxEPI" app or the official website, with sessions running from 8am to 3:30pm, excluding weekends and public holidays.

"Today's launch means millions more girls will be protected against cervical cancer in the years to come," said Thabani Maphosa, chief country delivery officer at Gavi.

"Gavi, in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, is committed to expanding access to this life-saving vaccine, ensuring that women and girls across the country have the opportunity to thrive and lead healthy lives."

In 2023, Gavi supported the vaccination of over 14 million girls worldwide, including 1.5 million in Bangladesh. The second phase of the campaign is expected to contribute significantly to Gavi's goal of reaching 86 million girls by the end of 2025.

UNICEF and WHO are also playing vital roles in the campaign's success. Emma Brigham, UNICEF Representative OIC to Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of reaching out-of-school girls and those in informal education settings to ensure no one is left behind.

"We congratulate the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the EPI Program for completing the first phase of the groundbreaking HPV campaign in the Dhaka Division. Now it is time to get these life-saving vaccines to the girls in the remaining seven divisions of Bangladesh," Brigham said.

Dr Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Representative to Bangladesh, reaffirmed WHO's commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the campaign.

"The HPV vaccination campaign is a life-saving measure that can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer and protect future generations. By uniting in this effort, we have the power to safeguard the women of Bangladesh and pave the way for a healthier future," Rana said.

Cervical cancer claims the lives of about 5,000 women every year in Bangladesh, but studies show an almost 90% reduction in cases among girls who received the HPV vaccine. After the campaign concludes next month, the HPV vaccine will be integrated into the routine immunisation program for girls in grade V and for 10-year-old girls who are out of the education system.