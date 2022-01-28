Fighting NCD: Govt urged to ensure modern technology, skilled manpower in all hospitals

Health

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

Fighting NCD: Govt urged to ensure modern technology, skilled manpower in all hospitals

Three-day National Non-Communicable Diseases Control Conference ended Friday

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:59 pm
Representational Image. Photo: World Health Organization
Representational Image. Photo: World Health Organization

Eminent physicians and public health experts have urged the government to ensure modern technology, skilled manpower and necessary equipment in all the hospitals, including those in rural areas, to fight against the non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as stroke and cancer.

"Modern medical science has developed a better stroke management system, but only 2 government and five private hospitals of our country have the technology. All of the hospitals are in Dhaka," said Dr Subhash Kanti Dey, associate professor of neurology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

"Stroke is a disease that needs emergency treatment. So, the government should ensure stroke treatment facilities in all public and private hospitals across the country to save lives and prevent paralysis," he told the concluding session of the first National Non-Communicable Diseases Control Conference at a capital hotel on Friday.

"We observed that 85% of cervical cancer patients could not avail screening facilities, while only 11.2% received radiation treatment. There is a lack of facilities," said Pubic Health Associate Professor at the BSMMU Dr Faria Hasin.

However, the government has a target of eliminating cervical cancer from the country by 2030. To achieve this goal, she urged the government to increase manpower and resources as well as gender-based treatment.

Endocrinologist Dr Shahzada Selim, also from the BSMMU, said type-1 and type-2 diabetes were a big challenge for developing countries. A well-planned health management system was a must to tackle the silent killer-disease, he suggested and echoed Dr Subhash and Dr Faria. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan, former president of the Bangladesh Medical Association Prof Rashid e Mahbub, and Glasgow Caledonian University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof James Miller, among others, spoke at the event.

30 local and foreign organisations including Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum jointly organised the three-day conference.

"Non-communicable diseases do not cause the same spectacle as contagious diseases, so patients remain neglected," said MA Mannan.

The NCD were more prevalent in rural areas than in urban areas, he added, saying that diarrhoea was more prevalent especially in the haor regions.

"We do not have much capacity to deal with any emergency in the country. Other countries have better coping capacity to deal with any emergency. We need to increase that capacity as well."

The minister said the government should increase investment in community clinics.

Top News

Non-communicable diseases / hospital facilities / modern technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

10h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

12h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building