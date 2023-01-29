Fees of private healthcare institutions being fixed: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is preparing a guideline for the private healthcare institutions, containing a provision to fix medical fees based on the standard of the services.

A committee will be formed in this regard which will come with a decision within a month, said the health minister at a review meeting regarding the catergorisation of private hospitals/clinics/diagnostic centres across the country at the health ministry Sunday.

This will increase the quality of private healthcare, and the people of the country will not need to spend money unnecessarily on tests and medical fees, he added.

Regarding categorisation of private hospitals, the health minister said that the private healthcare institutions will be categorised into A, B, C, and D based on the number of hospital beds, equipment, location, manpower and facilities.

All the categories will provide different standards of facilities.

The fees will be fixed based on the category.

In this way, people will know in advance what facilities will be available and how much money will be spent on going to which hospital.

Regarding the quality of service of private hospitals, the health minister also said that there are now clinics in every alley. While some clinics provide quality services, most are not of good quality. Fees are also taken at random, he added.

There are no machines according to standards and rules, even if there are machines they do not work properly. There are no quality doctors, but the fees are very high. These irregularities can no longer continue, said the minister.