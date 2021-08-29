'Fathers, family members must take care of nursing mothers'

Health

29 August, 2021, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 11:22 pm

All fathers, along with other family members, should share the responsibility of breastfeeding mothers by creating a healthy environment centering on the well-being of mother and baby. 

Speakers at a seminar on Sunday said, Bangladesh's has shown outstanding progress in breastfeeding in the past couple of decades; and it has been possible due to the growing awareness among the people of the country about breast milk. 

But still indifference can often be seen regarding lactating mothers' health and nutrition. As a result, a large number of mothers in the country are still suffering from malnutrition. 

Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to lactating mother's health in order to improve the overall national health, they added.

Speakers made the remarks at a seminar on "The importance of breastfeeding, lactating mother's health & father's responsibility", held at The Business Standard, a leading business daily of the country. 

The event, organised by Unilever and Horlicks Mother's Plus Brand to commemorate the "World Breastfeeding Week 2021", was moderated by nutritionist Naila Bari and attended by more than 20 media workers and senior TBS officials.

Naila Bari said, "Breastfeeding promotes better health for mothers and children alike. It is crucial for new mothers to ensure regular consumption of a healthy, balanced diet."

After the seminar, health check-ups for lactating mothers were arranged at the TBS premises.

breastfeeding / Unilever Bangladesh

